Google Pixel 6 Pro Renders Reveal a Massive 6.67-inch Display With Triple Rear Camera That Includes a Periscope Lens

We have seen the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders before and on this occasion, there is more focus on the larger variant. Looks like Google wants to compete with the big guns out there and looking at the latest images, we are thoroughly excited.

These renders were made possible thanks to the collaboration between OnLeaks and Digit, and apart from the Pixel 6 Pro, some specification details have been provided too. For starters, Google is expected to use a massive 6.67-inch display, which we believe will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is unclear if the company will use an LTPO OLED screen that can dynamically switch between refresh rates to conserve battery life, so we will see if that materializes or not.

One addition that we are excited to see in action is the camera. Though Google’s Pixel series have had impressive cameras, especially when it comes to taking still images, the overall versatility was missing from the entire package. The Pixel 6 Pro might change all that, at least according to what we can see in these renders. If you look carefully at the images, there is a triple rear camera array, with one of the units being a periscope zoom lens. The other two will likely be an ultrawide angle camera and a regular sensor.







At the front, you can see a punch-hole-style camera at the top-center, with the Pixel 6 Pro also sporting dual stereo speakers with a top and bottom speaker unit. For those that want diversity in charging, the upcoming flagship also supports wireless charging. Another addition that we are excited to see is the custom chipset from Google, which according to reports, is codenamed Whitechapel. The silicon is reported to be an 8-core part made in collaboration with Samsung, so hopefully, it will deliver the results that we are hoping to see.

Overall, we are impressed with these Pixel 6 Pro renders because after so many years will Google finally start taking flagships seriously and provide its customer base with a model that can actually take on the top-tier players. Hopefully, it will not disappoint when it officially launches.