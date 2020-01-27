Pixel 4a Launch Might Include Two Models, According to Fresh Codename Leak

Google Camera 7.3 017 is now rolling out, bringing in a couple of new features. The swipe-down menu has been reordered and the app can now enable ‘Do Not Disturb’ automatically so that video shooting is not disturbed by an incoming notification. However, that’s not the most interesting information you’ll learn today, because an APK teardown of the latest camera app version also hints at two models that could be a part of the Pixel 4a launch.

New Evidence of Pixel 4a Launch Featuring Two Models Highlighted by Codenames Sunfish and Bramble

Two lines of code in Google Camera 7.3 imply that the Mountain View-based company might introduce 24FPS video recording in the future. Right now, with Pixel 4, users can choose between 4K 30FPS and 1080p auto/30/60FPS. 24FPS is mainly used by professionals and thus this cinematic frame rate certainly sounds exciting. It is not known if this frame rate will be rolled out to current devices or is it meant for the models for the Pixel 4a launch. However, since 24FPS is not all that demanding, we do believe it will be rolled out to everyone once testers get to try it out first.

Google Might Launch Just the Pixel 4a in 2020; Larger Pixel 4a XL Unveiling Might Not Happen

Other than that, the Google Camera also references the supposed new mid-range Pixel phones several times. Apparently, Google’s upcoming mid-tier phones are codenamed sunfish, redfin, and bramble and in the app, they have been mentioned alongside a string called ‘pixel_20_mid_range’, further indicating that these belong to the upcoming 2020 affordable series. Previously, it was claimed that this time around Google will only release one mid-ranger as part of the Pixel 4a launch.







However, now it looks like the company is working on two models, one powered by the Snapdragon 730, and then another fueled by the Snapdragon 765. Last year’s Pixel 3a range was praised for its camera chops, and add if Google adds 5G support to the mix, and we are potentially looking at products that will be even more successful then the last year’s mid-tier devices.

With all that said, all of these proofs are based on the code and with no confirmation from Google, so nothing can be said with certainty yet about the Pixel 4 launch. We will likely get to hear more about the new features and phones during Google I/O 2020, so stay tuned for more details in the future.

Source: XDA Developers

Products mentioned in this post Pixel 4

USD 631.77 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.