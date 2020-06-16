Father’s Day Deal Offers Brand New 10.2-inch iPad for Just $249

The deal is back for Father's Day! Pick up Apple's latest iPad for a low price of just $249, saving you $79 instantly.

Gift Your Dad a Brand New iPad 7 for Just $249 with 32GB of Storage and Wi-Fi

Gifting your dad an iPad is the way to go if he hasn't owned a tablet before. And buying one right now is pretty cheap too, thanks to this deal on the seventh-generation model.

For a limited time only, you can pick up the entry level 32GB iPad 7 for a low price of just $249, a huge drop from the $329 MSRP. For that price you are getting an extremely capable tablet that can actually replace your laptop as well.

The entry-level iPad features the powerful A10 Bionic chip which means it does not know when to slow down and will keep up with every task you throw at it. You get support for the Apple Pencil, something which you can consider buying later on. Ten hours of battery life, fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi and iPadOS rounds everything up. Basically, it's a powerful tablet, backed up by all the fun ways you can use it.

10.2-Inch Retina Display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil

Buy Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Was $329, now just $249