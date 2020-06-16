Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro for Father’s Day

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently discounted to just $2,099 for Father's Day, allowing you to save $300 instantly.

Gift Your Dad Apple's Latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $300 Less

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop when performance is your highest priority and macOS is your go-to operating system. Right now, you can pick one up for a pretty amazing discount, letting you save $300 on the base model which in itself is a beast of a configuration.

The model on sale ships with a 6-core Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of fast SSD storage, force cancelling speakers, pro microphones, Magic Keyboard, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 11 hours of battery life, Touch ID, Touch Bar and more.

Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

If you are looking for a great notebook to gift your dad, then this deal will definitely appeal to a lot of you out there. It's very rare you end up saving $300 on a notebook from Apple, so go wild on this one.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Was $2,399, now just $2,099

