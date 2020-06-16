Looking to buy your dad an iPhone for Father's Day? Why not pick up a renewed and fully unlocked iPhone 8 Plus for just $415.99 and save tons?

64GB iPhone 8 Plus in Space Gray Available for Just $415.99, Fully Unlocked and Renewed

If you are running on a tight budget and need to upgrade your dad's phone to an iPhone with a larger display then Amazon has the right deal for you right now. For a limited time only, and until stock lasts, you can pick up a fully unlocked and renewed iPhone 8 Plus for a low price of just $415.99.

Renewed products are thoroughly inspected by experts at Amazon, ensuring that the product functions and looks like a new one. Backed up by a 90-day guarantee, if something does go wrong or you don't like it, you can simply return it.

With that out of the way, let's have a look at the capabilities of the phone real quick. Packing Apple's A11 chip under the hood, this phone is wicked fast after all these years and will run Apple's latest software update right out of the box. You also get a pair of solid cameras all around, capable of snapping some of the best photos you'll ever see. There's also wireless charging built into this thing, so you can place it on a charging mat and top up that battery without the hassle of wires. The large 5.5-inch Retina display makes everything look crisp and features 3D Touch for accessing context menus or seeing previews of links.

This phone is fully unlocked therefore it will work on any carrier with full support for 4G LTE.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $415.99