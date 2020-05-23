You can pick up a renewed and fully unlocked black iPhone XR with 64GB of internal storage for just $460 if you are fast enough.

Fresh Stock of Renewed iPhone XR Smartphones Have Just Arrived, Complete with 64GB of Storage and Black Color, Fully Unlocked

In terms of value, the iPhone SE might be the king of the hill, but the iPhone XR is where the real party's at. It packs a larger Liquid Retina display, a modern design, Face ID and whatnot. All of this, and more, can be yours for a low price of just $460 if you are taking the renewed route on Amazon.

Renewed smartphones ship with at least 80% battery health remaining which is obviously a good thing. You will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box meanwhile you have to supply your own headset as the phone does not ship with one. Other than that, you will get a 90-day guarantee with the phone for some great peace of mind.

The iPhone XR on sale comes in a stealthy black finish and is fully unlocked. This means that you can use it on any carrier of your choice without any sort of limitation and look suave while doing so thanks to that black finish. Then there's the powerful A12 Bionic chip that will take care of your daily tasks, a great set of cameras, a large 6.1-inch display and more. You also get wireless and fast wired charging if you are using the right accessories with the phone.

Renewed phones tend to sell out very fast due to their low price. If you are thinking of equipping yourself with a low-cost iPhone XR then now is the time to take the leap. There are other color options available but the prices vary.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $460