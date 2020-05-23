You can save $100 on a cellular-capable iPad 7, complete with 128GB of storage and Space Gray finish. Stocks are limited!

128GB Seventh-Generation iPad is Currently $100 Off with Cellular / LTE

If you want to experience the iPad to its finest, buy the cellular model with LTE. The ability to stay connected everywhere without having to worry about a Wi-Fi hotspot feels unreal at times. And right now, you can join the club too and save $100 in the process thanks to the deal on the seventh-generation cellular iPad.

If you buy the 128GB model with cellular / LTE in Space Gray, you will save $100 instantly. What this means is that you just have to pay $459 instead of $559 to get all the LTE privileges. Just pop in the SIM card of your choice, load up a data plan and you're done.

Everything else about this iPad is pretty well known. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for first-generation Apple Pencil and includes a Smart Connector to hook up Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory, which is also discounted today. Then there's the A10 Fusion chip under the hood that keeps everything nice and ticking. You also get a great set of cameras for making FaceTime calls and scanning documents.

That 128GB of storage is a wonderful thing to have around, This means you get more storage space to store everything offline and have extra room for stuff like apps, games, movies and whatnot. Even if you do manage to gobble up that storage, you can always expand on it by taking the iCloud route.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $559, now just $459