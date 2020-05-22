Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are currently $50 off right now, bringing the price down to just $149, instead of the usual $199.

Save $50 on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Right Now

On any other day, I would recommend getting the AirPods with the regular Charging Case. Usually they go for $149 on discount, but without lifting a finger you can get the model with the Wireless Charging Case for the exact same price, thanks to this deal on Amazon.

Keep one thing in mind - the model with the Wireless Charging Case and Charging Case are absolutely identical in terms of functionality. You only get the additional support for wireless charging. Just place the Charging Case on a Qi wireless pad and you'll start charging up immediately.

Other than that, you get the same AirPods with 5 hours of battery life, extended up to 24 hours with the battery case. Then you get the H1 chip that enables fast switching between devices. The very same chip enabled 'Hey Siri' which is great for hands-free operation of your iPhone, iPad or Mac. There's a lot to love here, and with the Wireless Charging Case, you don' have to worry about plugging in the Lightning cable for charging up whenever you are out of battery.

Grab the deal from the link below. Saving $50 on one of the most iconic products from Apple can only be a good thing.

Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - Was $199, now just $149

We have more deals you should check out: