Transform Your iPad or iPad Air into a Laptop with the Official Smart Keyboard Accessory for Just $99 Today

Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory for the iPad and iPad Air is currently seeing another discount, bringing the price down to just $99 for a limited time. This accessory is perfect for those who want to use their iPad as a full-blown laptop. But apart from that, the Smart Keyboard doubles down as a very durable case for the iPad itself, protecting it from all corners no matter how you place it.

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one.

It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go.

And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Since the keyboard relies on the Smart Connector for power and connectivity therefore you don't have to worry about it giving up the ghost on you at all. It will work as long as your iPad has battery life in it.

Buy Apple Smart Keyboard (for iPad - 7th Generation and iPad Air - 3rd Generation) - US English - Was $160, now just $99

