This deal keeps on coming and we can’t have enough of it. The $329 iPad 7 is currently just $249 right now for the Space Gray model with 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi.

Seventh-Generation iPad 7 has Dropped to $249 and it’s Our Favorite Deal

The iPad 7 drops in and out of sale price so often that we should stop caring about it completely, right? Wrong. Given how capable the seventh-generation tablet from Apple is, every sale deserves to be highlighted properly. And right now, the tablet has dropped to a low price of just $249, and we absolutely love it. It’s a chance for everyone to grab the best value for money tablet in the market.

Here is a quick rundown of the specs:

10.2-Inch Retina Display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil

The $249 deal tends to go away very soon, and it’s a golden chance for you to pick up the tablet at one of its lowest price ever. While Amazon does show the tablet to come back in stock in June, it’s a great idea to place your order in now in order to secure the discount at least.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $249

Check out the following deals too before heading out: