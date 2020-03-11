Philips Announces the 346P1CRH Monitor, a 34″ Monitor with a 100Hz Refresh Rate

MMD, the brand license partner for Philips monitors, has announced the 34" Philips 346P1CRH LCD monitor, this monitor features a curved UWQHD display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, this means that this monitor can deliver outstanding visual performance. The higher resolution of this monitor isn't it's only defining feature. This monitor also features a built-in USB-C docking station, a 100 Hz refresh rate, and a built-in KVM switch.

Philip's 346P1CRH monitor is perfect for productivity, due to the larger size, and a reasonably good monitor for gamers with the resolution as well as the 100 Hz refresh rate.

The Philips 346P1CRH monitor features a fantastically high resolution of 3440 x 1440, 500 nits of brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a 100 Hz refresh rate with VESA's Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology. This monitor can display 16.7 million colors and reproduce 120% of the sRGB, 90% of the DCI-P3, and 88% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. This monitor also offers a relatively quick response time of 4 ms, and this monitor features 178º/178º viewing angles. This monitor is fantastic for both gamers and productivity because of the higher refresh rate and the larger overall screen for productivity.

This monitor features a wide range of connectivity, this wide range of connectivity being a key selling feature of the device. This monitor features an integrated KVM switch, allowing users to use one keyboard and mouse with the different PCs; this saves space on your desk. This monitor can be connected to devices using one DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C connector. The USB Type-C connector also allows for a single cord set up because this connector can deliver up to 90 watts of power. Meanwhile, the display also has a DP output for multi-monitor configurations.

This monitor also features a quad-port USB 3.2 hub, a GbE port, 5W speakers, a 2 MP Full-HD camera with a built-in microphone, and this monitor also has a headphone jack output. This monitor is equipped with a stand that can adjust the height, swivel, and even tilt. Because this monitor is a curved monitor means that this monitor only works in landscape mode.

Philips is expected to be priced at £499 in the UK, Philips is expected to start selling this monitor this month.