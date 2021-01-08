Thermaltake Presents the Tower 100 Mini Chassis At CES 2021

Thermaltake has announced a Mini-ITX PC case, called the Tower 100 Mini PC Chassis. This chassis is based on the award-winning Tower 900 PC Chassis but features a modular design. This case is designed with airflow in mind while offering support for both a Mini ITX motherboard and a large graphics card. The Tower 100 Mini Chassis will be backed by a 3-year limited warranty and is expected to be available in late January.

The Tower 100 Mini PC Chassis is designed to offer a higher airflow while providing support for larger graphics cards

The Tower 100 Mini PC Chassis offers a design similar to the Tower 900 Mini PC Chassis, and This case has been designed with airflow in mind. This airflow orientated design is showcased by many holes located around the chassis. This case features a vertical design with panoramic viewing, three tempered glass panels allowing for easy viewing at nearly any angle. This case also offers the ability to mount the graphics card in a vertical position providing an easy way to combat GPU sag.

Acer Announces A 4K UHD Gaming Monitor With HDMI 2.1 Support

"There is a trend among hardcore gamers who are choosing smaller cases for their high-performance computer builds. It was a major challenge to transform a full tower case like Tower 900 into an ITX form-factor. Still, the chassis was well-configured for space utilization, expandability, and cooling while also providing an eye-catching appearance. The thermal control is a top priority with such a tiny chassis. Tower 100 is a new benchmark for real ITX high-end gaming systems!" said Kenny Lin, the Thermaltake CEO.

This case features support for both longer graphics cards, featuring a maximum GPU length of 330 mm and support for a Mini-ITX motherboard. The Tower 100 Mini PC Chassis offers support for a CPU cooler height of up to 190 mm and a PSU length of up to 180 mm. This case can support a Mini-ITX motherboard dimension of 6.7" x 6.7" while offering support for a standard PS2 power supply.

The front IO features two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 3.1 Type-C port, allowing for easy access while not hindering the panoramic view that this PC case can provide. The Tower 100 Mini PC case comes in two colors: a black color scheme, and a white color scheme, with a three-year limited warranty. This case is expected to be available in late January.