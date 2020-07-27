iiyama Releases The GB3466WQSU Red Eagle Monitor

iiyama has announced the GB3466WQSU Red Eagle Monitor, which offers similar features to the GB3461WQSU Red Eagle Gaming Monitor. The GB3466WQSU Red Eagle Monitor features not only the 34" screen size but also a 1500R curvature to the screen.

The GB3466WQSU Red Eagle monitor has a native resolution of 1440p, which gives the user more screen space and better overall resolution. This monitor features a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, which is perfect for gaming and a variety of different tasks. This monitor provides a response time of up to 1 ms and a contrast ratio of 3000:1.

The GB3466WQSU Red Eagle monitor features a curvature of 1500R, which is inspired by the curve of the human eye. The curvature of this monitor offers not only a more immersive experience but also reduces eye strain by stopping your eyes from having to move from one end of the monitor to the other.

Alongside the curvature of the display, this monitor utilizes the VA panel technology, which offers excellent contrast ration making all the nuances between the light and dark colors visible. The panel also features the UWQHD resolution and an aspect ratio of 21:9, which allows this monitor to be a perfect choice for a gaming setup.

For connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI ports, which offer a refresh rate of up to 100 Hz and two DisplayPort, which support the full resolution of this monitor of up to 144 Hz. In addition to the video inputs, the GB3466WQSU Red Eagle Monitor also features a USB hub that offers two USB 3.0 ports and a single headphone port in between the video inputs and the USB hubs.

The GB3466WQSU Red Eagle Monitor provides support for FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which means that this monitor supports HDR content, Low Input latency, and low frame rate compensation, allowing games to look their best.

This monitor is currently available for pre-order on Amazon in the UK for £438.95 or roughly $561.48. This monitor is yet to be listed on Amazon with availability in the United States.