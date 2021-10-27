Persona, Shin Megami Tensei Series Composer Shoji Meguro Has Left Atlus

Shoji Meguro, composer of the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series, has left Atlus.

Today, Atlus confirmed that the composer has left the company at the end of last month. Meguro, however, will continue to work with Atlus as a freelance composer, so it is likely that he will continue working on the Persona series, also considering how much his work has shaped the entire series.

Shin Megami Tensei V Hands-On Preview – Lost in Da’at

Shoji Meguro also shared a message on Twitter today, confirming the split and revealing that he will continue to focus on developing indie games together with providing music for Atlus titles.

Hello. I’m Shoji Meguro. I know this is quite sudden, but I, Shoji Meguro, resigned from Atlus Co., Ltd. at the end of September 2021. I’ve been creating role-playing games by myself during my spare time for the past five years now, and I applied for a Round 1 Kodansha Game Creators Lab recruitment and was selected as one of the finalists. Then staff from Kodansha was assigned to work with me. I decided to leave Atlus and focus on my dream of developing indie games. However, I will continue to maintain a good relationship with Atlus. While focusing on my own indie game development, I will continue to work with Atlus on game music, so I hope that those of you who were concerned about the sudden announcement will feel relieved. Lastly, I would like to thank Atlus Co., Ltd. and my family for accompanying me. I would also like to thank Kodansha for giving me a chance to take on the challenge. I hope you will enjoy the music of Shoji Meguro as well as the games I am currently working on.

Shoji Meguro has composed the soundtrack for the Persona series since the very first entry in the series. He also created music for several entries in the Shin Megami Tensei series as well as other Atlus games like Catherine and the Trauma Center series.