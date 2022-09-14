Persona 5 Royal Pre-Orders Now Open on PC, Xbox, and Switch

ATLUS announced today that pre-orders for the upcoming release of Persona 5 Royal are now available digitally and physically.

Both the digital and the physical launch editions are priced at $59.99, with the retail version also including a premium SteelBook case.

The 1 More Edition is only available for consoles via the official Atlus Store, and it's priced at $119.99. It'll include the following items:

Persona 5 Royal base game

base game Premium SteelBook case

Treasure chest-inspired packaging

Le Grimoire Art Frame

Phantom Thieves Art Prints

Akechi’s Briefcase Bag

Arcana Tarot Card Deck

Persona 5 Royal will be released for PC (Steam, Microsoft Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on October 21st. As a reminder, it will be available on Day One for Game Pass subscribers.

The game previously launched on PlayStation 4. At that time, our Kai Powell rated it 8.7 out of 10:

Now that I've spent 180 hours and can put my thoughts on paper, would I consider Persona 5 Royal to be an essential treasure on the PlayStation 4? The short answer is yes, but with a big caveat. On its own, the new semester at Shujin Academy isn't worth the $60 price tag alone, and while the gameplay has been overhauled to be a little bit more open ended with how you can spend your time, that's still a major time investment you'll have to spend to reach the new story. If you've never played Persona 5 before, then snatching up a copy of Persona 5 Royal is simply the best way to play this story. However, if you've already spent one year wearing the mask already, you might need to have a small change in your cognition to see whether or not it's worth a second playthrough.

Persona 5 Royal is the definitive version of the Phantom Thieves' rise to infamy; however, Atlus asks a huge commitment of time from the player to see what's new.