Persona 5 Royal Holds up Pretty Well on Nintendo Switch in Early Comparison Video

Persona 5 Royal is finally coming to Switch later this year, and it seems like this version of the game will hold up pretty well, judging from an early comparison video shared online.

The new video, which has been put together by GameXplain, compares the footage from the Nintendo Switch version trailer shared during yesterday's Nintendo Direct with early Xbox and PlayStation 4 footage. The resolution differences, while there, don't seem to be particularly huge, and the only truly noticeable differences are in the framerate, as battles will run at 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch. This isn't a major problem, considering the game uses a turn-based combat system.

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Royal is only one of the main entries in the series to launch on Nintendo Switch in the future, as Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are also launching on yet-to-be-confirmed dates. While Persona series spin-offs have been released on Nintendo consoles in the past, the October 21st release of Persona 5 Royal marks the official debut of the main series on Nintendo hardware.

Persona 5 Royal launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 21st. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review of the PlayStation 4 release.