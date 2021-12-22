Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Remaster May Get Rollback Netcode After Launch
The Persona 4 Arena Ultimax remaster may receive rollback netcode after launch, Atlus confirmed recently.
In this week's issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, as reported by Persona Central, Persona Team Creative Director and Producer Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that Atlus is considering implementing rollback netcode after launch with an update. He also confirmed that the remaster will be the final version of the game and it will come with all the features that have been included in the Persona 4 Arena series.
Interestingly enough, it seems like Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is making its way onto multiple platforms thanks to the Steam release of P4 Golden. The game's success on PC made Atlus rethink its plans regarding the remaster of their fighting game, expanding the scope of the project to include more gaming platforms.
Rollback netcode makes a huge difference for fighting games, so it is a shame that P4 Arena Ultimax is releasing with the original delay-based netcode, Hopefully, it won't take too long for Atlus to make their decision and implement rollback netcode after the game launches.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is launching on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 17th, 2022 worldwide.
The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX!
Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist.
Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!
Key Features include:
- Ultimax Version - Includes all previously released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax content, including the original P4A story
- A Deep Roster of Playable Characters – Persona 3 fan-favorites and “Shadow” versions offer a range of fighting styles to choose from
- Dual audio - Choose between Japanese and English VO
