Own an iMac for Just $699 Today, the Perfect Work from Home Computer
You can own a 21.5-inch iMac today for an astonishingly low price of just $699, renewed. This model features a Core i5 CPU and more.
Need a Work from Home Computer? Look No Further than this Renewed 21.5-inch iMac with Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
A desktop computer doesn't get any better than an iMac. It's a complete package with a small footprint and it looks fancy too. If you need a great computer to fulfill your work from home needs, then this deal from Amazon Renewed might be a lifesaver for just $699.
This iMac features a 21.5-inch display with a 1080p panel which is nice and bright for everyday viewing. Under the hood, you get an Intel Core i5-3330s 2.7GHz quad-core CPU which is great for work related stuff. You also get 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD to store everything you may have. There's a wide array of ports at the back including 4 USB-A, SD card slot and more.
Since this is a renewed product therefore it might not ship with the original Apple keyboard and mouse. But, you will get a generic keyboard and mouse so you can start using this computer the moment it arrives on your doorstep.
Even if you are not using this iMac for work, it's still a great addition to your household as a family computer. Don't miss out on this deal if you need a solid all-in-one at a low price.
Buy (Renewed) Apple iMac MD093LL/A - Intel Core I5-3330s - 21.5-Inch Display - 1TB HDD Desktop - $699
