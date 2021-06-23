Overwatch Crossplay Patch Now Live, Log In to Get a Golden Loot Box
Blizzard announced yesterday that the Overwatch crossplay patch is now live, giving PC and console players the opportunity to play together in non-competitive modes. Sadly, cross-progression still isn't available and there's no telling if and when it will be implemented in the game.
In celebration of the Overwatch crossplay patch going live, the developers revealed that everyone who logs into the game from now until the end of the year will receive a complimentary Golden Loot Box.
If you're a PC player, there's basically nothing for you to do. However, the process is a bit more involved for console players that want to participate; here's the detailed explanation, straight from Blizzard.
Prepare Your Account
All console players will be required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console (Xbox, PSN, Nintendo) account. PC players do not need to take this step – You already have a Battle.net account. Upon launching the game, you will be prompted to link your console account to a Battle.net account. Follow the steps below to create a Battle.net account, then link your console game account to your Battle.net account.
Creating a Battle.net Account
- Visit Battle.net
- Create a free Battle.net account
- Once you create your Battle.net account, go to your Account Settings
- Click on the “Connections” section under Account Settings and link your console
Linking Your Console Game and Battle.net Accounts
- Launch the game on your system
- Press the confirmation button to progress through the Overwatch welcome screen
- You will be presented with an alpha-numeric code and a QR code
- The alpha-numeric code can be entered at blizzard.com/link
- The QR code may be scanned with a mobile app to take you to the linking webpage, which will be pre-populated with the code provided in-game
- Log in with your Battle.net account credentials to finalize the connection between your console game and Battle.net accounts
- You will receive a message in-game that notifies that your account is now successfully connected
