Overwatch 2’s New Hero Ramattra Showcases His Transforming Tank Abilities in a New Trailer

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is almost here, which will see the arrival of Ramattra, the game’s newest tank hero. Ramattra will essentially be two heroes in one, as he’ll start out matches in his more mobile and tactical Omnic form, but can transform into the heavier and deadlier Nemesis form. The latter form will be on a cooldown timer, but you should be able to do some heavy damage while it lasts. You can check out the debut gameplay trailer for Ramattra, below.

Looks like a powerful new option! Perhaps a little too powerful – like most recent additions to Overwatch, it looks like Ramattra may need a few balancing passes. Here’s a full rundown of Ramattra’s abilities…

"Overwatch 2's latest tank hero is Ramattra, a relentless omnic fighting for the survival of his people. Overwatch’s first tempo tank, Ramattra combines various lethal playstyles as he transitions between his Omnic and Nemesis forms.”

Basic Abilities

Void Accelerator: Fire a stream of projectiles in a fixed pattern.

Barrier: Create a barrier at the targeted location.

Ultimate

Annihilation - Create a spreading swarm of nanobots that creep out in front of you, dealing damage and reducing enemy damage dealt by 50 percent.

Ravenous Vortex - Fire a nano ball, which explodes when it hits the ground, spreading a damaging field. Affected enemies are also slowed and pulled downward.

Nemesis Form - Transform into Nemesis Form, changing your attacks and gaining an armor bonus.

Nemesis Form

Pummel - Punch forward, creating a wave of energy with every swing.

Block - Significantly reduces damage taken from the front and reduces movement speed.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Overwatch 2 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Ramattra will be available as part of the upcoming Overwatch 2, Season 2, which will launch on December 6.