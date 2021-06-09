Overwatch is Finally Getting Crossplay on all Platforms, Cross-Progression Still Out

Crossplay has increasingly become a standard feature for multiplayer games, and yet, Blizzard has stubbornly kept the walls up and refused to bring the feature to Overwatch – until now. Today, Blizzard announced crossplay is coming to Overwatch, with all platforms (yes, even the Switch) supported. Sadly, cross-progression is still out, but hey, this is still a big step.

Players will net to have a Battle.net account in order to take advantage of Overwatch crossplay. Here’s how the process will work…

Prepare Your Account All console players will be required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console (Xbox, PSN, Nintendo) account. PC players do not need to take this step – You already have a Battle.net account. Upon launching the game, you will be prompted to link your console account to a Battle.net account. Follow the steps below to create a Battle.net account, then link your console game account to your Battle.net account. Linking Your Console Game and Battle.net Accounts These instructions apply to the in-game steps console players will need to take once Cross-Play is available. Launch the game on your system

Press the confirmation button to progress through the Overwatch welcome screen

You will be presented with an alpha-numeric code and a QR code

The alpha-numeric code can be entered at http://battle.net/pair

The QR code may be scanned with a mobile app to take you to the linking webpage, which will be pre-populated with the code provided in-game

Log in with your Battle.net account credentials to finalize the connection between your console game and Battle.net accounts

You will receive a message in-game that notifies that your account is now successfully connected

Exit and relaunch Overwatch

Overwatch is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. No specific word on when crossplay will launch, but a beta will kick off “soon.”