Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Have Been Sold or Shared on the Dark Web

Zoom is undeniably one of the most used video calling service available in the market. Following COVID-19 pandemic, the service's popularity blew up with businesses of all scales using Zoom to conduct their meetings as well as schools and colleges conducting their online classes. Following the popularity, there were some gaping holes that were found in the overall security.

For starters, we have reported how Zoom's encryption keys were being generated in China despite the users being in different countries altogether. That wasn't it, the service's end-to-end encryption was dubious at best, as well.

Zoom Announces Collaboration with Security Experts Following Criticism

Things were finally looking good when Zoom's founder reported that the company is going to start working with renowned security experts from around the world to address the issues; these experts are known for working with the likes of Netflix, HSBC, Uber, EA, and additional companies.

However, the recent report reveals that over 500,000 Zoom accounts have been sold or shared for free on both dark web as well as hacker forums.

Zoom Continues to Find itself in Hot Waters Following Data Breach

The accounts that are being sold belong to different people, including people from the University of Vermont, University of Colorado, Dartmouth, Lafayette as well as Florida. These accounts are being shared for free and some were even being sold. The accounts were also being sold in bulk, which clearly goes to show an alarming situation for not only Zoom but also the users.

While Zoom hasn't commented on the situation regarding the data breach, the company did issue a statement on their blog post stating how the paid Zoom users will now have the ability to opt in or out of specific data center regions. Users will not be able to opt out of the default region, however.

The reason to introduce such a feature is to ensure that the customers get more control over their data as well as their interaction whenever they are using Zoom for work or educational purposes.

Zoom Witnesses Fresh Investor Optimism, Bullish Sentiment Shows Data

As far as the situation with the leaked accounts is concerned, we are still waiting for an official word on that. Till then, the right thing would be to keep your credentials up to date and use stronger passwords that will help you remain more secure on the internet.

Source: Zoom, BleepingComputer