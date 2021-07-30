Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye Expansion Delivers New Mysteries in September

One of the most interesting and successful indies in recent years receives its “first and only expansion” when Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye launches in September. Developer Mobius Digital is being somewhat cagey about what the expansion entails, but it seems like Outer Wilds’ vast solar system will be serving up even more mysteries, including its “deepest secret.” Hmmm! You can check out a quick teaser trailer for Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye, below.

Consider me intrigued and confused (which is pretty much the Outer Wilds experience in a nutshell). Need to know more? Here’s the official description for Echoes of the Eye…

A strange satellite photo that can't be explained. A new museum exhibit that marks the trailhead for one last journey into the wilds. Should you pull at the thread and unravel the solar system's deepest secret, or is some knowledge better left in the dark?

Welcome to the Space Program! You're the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.

Mysteries of the Solar System... What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

Echoes of the Eye - The Hearthian space program has detected an anomaly that can't be attributed to any known location in the solar system. Grab your flashlight and prepare to illuminate the darkest secrets of the Outer Wilds...

Outer Wilds is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. You can check out our full review here. The Echoes of the Eye expansion launches on September 28. What do you think? Ready to continue your journey into the final frontier?