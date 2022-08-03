Stray Gameplay Demo, Retail Comparison Highlight Changes to Lighting, Environment Detail and More

A new Stray comparison video has been shared online, showcasing the differences between last year's gameplay demo and the final release.

The video, which has been put together by Cycu1, highlights how lighting has changed the most between the pre-release and the final version of the game developed by BlueTwelve studio. Some details in the environments are also different, such as the vegetation in the very first sequence that is absent in the final release. All these changes, however, don't feel much like downgrades, as Stray manages to look quite good even in the final release.

Stray is one of the best games that have been released on PC and consoles this year. The game by Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio vividly brings its world to life, and it is a game worth experiencing despite its short length, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

It’s been some time since I’ve played a game that so vividly brought its world to life. At times Stray even puts the likes of Naughty Dog and other AAA giants to shame. It’s too bad I couldn’t stay in this darkly-beautiful world just a little longer, as Stray can be finished in around 6 hours (add another couple if you want to clean up all the collectibles). I’ll admit, I was left wanting more, but in this case, I think that’s a compliment. I suspect I’ll be visiting Stray’s dystopian alleys and rooftops again.

Stray is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.