The Lost Wild is a Dinosaur Survival Horror Game that Puts the Emphasis on Survival

Nathan Birch
Jul 28, 2022
The Lost Wild

Dinosaurs and survival horror have gone hand-in-claw in the past, but it’s been a while since we got a good one. Thankfully, during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase, we got a fresh look at The Lost Wild, a dino survival-horror game that puts the emphasis on survival. There are no guns in The Lost Wild, you’re just another part of the food chain, and you’ll have to be clever and resourceful to avoid becoming raptor food. You can check out the new trailer for The Lost Wild, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Bounty Star Offers a Mashup of Hardcore Mech Action, Farming, and Base Building in 2023

Looking promising, and perhaps something to tide over those pining for a Dino Crisis return that may never come. Need to know more? Here’s the official description for The Lost Wild…

The Lost Wild is a survival horror adventure about overcoming nature's most formidable forms of life. You are stranded in a violent primal world and your survival depends on mastering its rhythms and anticipating its dangers. A mysterious force on the radio seems to offer a glimmer of hope. With their help, make your way through the facilities and piece together the story of how this came to be.

  • Come face-to-face with dinosaurs that behave like wild animals, not monsters.
  • Explore a prehistoric wilderness where you're squarely in the center of the food chain.
  • Run or try to intimidate using non-lethal weaponry, resulting in intense cat-and-mouse-style gameplay.
  • Temporarily scare off deadly predators using a combination of fire and non-lethal weaponry.
  • Discover abandoned facilities nestled in the lush wilderness teeming with prehistoric life.
  • Scavenge and acquire useful items for the chances of survival.
  • Make use of items you've discovered to give yourself options in each encounter.
  • Outmaneuver, distract, run, and if all else fails, hide.

The Lost Wild is coming to PC and to-be-announced consoles. The game will arrive sometime in 2024. As the trailer notes, you can wishlist the game on Steam.

