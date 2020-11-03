Ori and Will of the Wisps Renders at 6K on Xbox Series X, Says Dev; Boasts Stunning Image Quality

Ori and the Will of the Wisps renders at 6K resolution internally on the Xbox Series X, creative director Thomas Mahler has confirmed.

Writing in a ResetEra thread about the most impressive next-gen footage so far, Mahler said that the latest Ori uses a mode that internally supersamples from 6K to 4K, resulting in image quality that will remain unmatched for quite some time.

New 13-inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Could Undercut Competition With Its $799 Starting Price

“Will of the Wisps on Xbox Series X has a mode where the game internally renders at a 6k resolution and supersamples it down to 4k”, Mahler wrote. “I don't think there's going to be anything comparable in terms of image quality for some time. Get your LG OLED's ready!”

Another upcoming Xbox Series X|S title that uses the same approach when it comes to rendering is Shin'en Multimedia’s The Touryst, which renders at 6K/4K on Xbox Series X/S and is said to almost look almost as good as a CGI movie.

“For us, it's the very powerful GPU. So it was really easy to up the visuals in The Touryst to perfection”, Shin'en Multimedia CEO Manfred Linzner told us last month. “Depending on Xbox Series X or S, we render at 6K or 4K resolution and then downsample to the target resolution, so you have a very crisp yet extra smooth supersampled display. It almost looks like a good CGI movie and that's all with no temporal reprojection, so every pixel is fresh and unique without temporal artifacts.”

In a follow-up post on the ResetEra forums, Thomas Mahler later reiterated that the image quality is stunning when downsampling from 6K to 4K with HDR and filters on top.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available globally now for Xbox and PC. The title is the sequel to 2015’s Ori and the Blind Forest and will run in up to 4K resolution and 120FPS.