Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ Slim File Size and Achievement List Revealed

Microsoft and Moon Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps is less than a week away, which means pre-loading is now available and the game’s achievement list has been revealed. So, how big is the Ori download? Pretty small by modern standards – according to the Ori preload page, you’ll need 10.5GB of free space, although those who have preloaded the game are reporting the game is closer to 6GB. Of course, there may be some sort of day one patch that increases the game’s file size. Either way, you probably won’t have to clear any disc space to download this one.

Meanwhile, here’s the full Ori and the Will of the Wisps achievement list:

Tools of the Trade - Unlock all Abilities (20)

Mad Skills - Upgrade all Abilities (60)

Fully Slotted - Upgrade all Shard Slots (15)

Shard Hunter -Unlock all Shards (30)

Shard Specialist - Upgrade all Shards (75)

Healthy - Max out Life (15)

Powerful - Max out Energy (15)

Cartographer’s Protégé - Buy all Maps from Lupo (20)

Shrine Bright - Complete all Spirit Shrines (30)

Lost and Found - Find all Collectibles (50)

Mark of the Trader - Complete the Trade Sequence Quest (20)

Completionist - Complete every Side Quest (30)

Fixer Upper - Complete all Wellspring Glades Projects (30)

Speed Demon - Complete all Spirit Trials (50)

Juggling Act - Juggle 3 or More Projectiles in the Air for Over 5 Seconds (15)

Bring it On - Defeat 5 Enemies Without Touching the Ground (15)

High and Dry - Avoid Touching any Corrupted Water (10)

Damage Spike - Defeat 3 Enemies with a Single Spike (10)

Did I Do That? - Defeat 10 Enemies using Environmental Hazards (10)

Shardless - Beat the Game Without Equipping a Shard (20)

Lightless - Beat the Game Without Spending any Spirit Light (40)

Destiny - Complete the Game (50)

Hardcore Fan - Complete Hard Mode (100)

Look at the Time - Complete the Game in Under 4 Hours (40)

Immortal - Complete the Game without Dying (50)

Here are the story-based achievements. Microsoft has held back some details on these ones, but still, SPOILER warning if you want to go in 100 percent fresh:

Close Call - Play the game to find out! (5)

Take the Bug by the Horn - Play the game to find out! (10)

Laser Brain - Play the game to find out! (5)

Home Sweet Home - Play the game to find out! (15)

Let the Waters Flow - Play the game to find out! (15)

Icy Escape - Play the game to find out! (15)

Dark Triumph - Play the game to find out! (20)

Guardian’s Rest - Play the game to find out! (20)

Quick Sand - Play the game to find out! (15)

Stone Cold - Play the game to find out! (20)

Untouchable - Play the game to find out! (20)

Timely Demise - Play the game to find out! (20)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps hits PC and Xbox One on March 11. Like all first-party Microsoft games, it will be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one.