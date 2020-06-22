OnePlus is gearing up to launch a budget smartphone next month and so far, we all know that it is going to be called the OnePlus Z. However, the latest indication suggests that the phone might be called OnePlus Nord instead of OnePlus Z. Which is strange, but based on what Pete Lau has posted on his Twitter as well as what OnePlus' Indian Twitter account has posted, there is now a possibility that the upcoming budget OnePlus smartphone might be called the OnePlus Nord instead of OnePlus Z.

OnePlus Reveals a Different Coloured Logo as OnePlus Nord Release Date Get Closer

The first hint comes from the official Twitter account of OnePlus India who shared the release date of the OnePlus Nord. Although the tweet was deleted, Ishan Agarwal managed to grab a screenshot. This is what the tweet had to say.

Following this, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted the following:

It simply hints that OnePlus is definitely releasing something in the coming months. At first, we did think that they could be hinting at releasing a new TV, but then again, Pete Lau separately tweeted about it, and even we know that the TV is certainly in existence based on the recent news. Which means that this reveal is definitely something that we have not heard about before.

What's odd is that the OnePlus Nord makes little to no sense. This would be the first time company would be naming one of their smartphones in such a way. But we are eager to see what's going to happen. The alleged release date is only a little over 2 weeks away, so we are excited to see what OnePlus has in stores for us.