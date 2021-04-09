OnePlus Nord LE is the Company’s ‘Literally Only One Edition’ Smartphone With a New Finish

OnePlus created a lot of hype when it comes to the OnePlus Nord. It created a dedicated Instagram account for the phone where all related details were shared. Now, the company is sharing a limited edition of the OnePlus Nord which is literally the only unit device. The device comes with a new finish but the rest of the internals are kept the same. While we would have loved a flagship processor, we do not mind the resistance since the OnePlus Nord LE is a literally one-device limited edition.

OnePlus Nord LE is a One-Device Limited Edition Smartphone That Comes in a New Finish

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord LE is a one-device limited edition smartphone with a new finish. In terms of internals, the OnePlus Nord features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage capacity. It features a 4,115mAh battery that powers a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

The product manager of OnePlus, Andy Liu explains at the forums how the device came into being, explained that the LE stands for "Literally Only One Edition." What this means is that the device is a must-have for collectors. The difference with the limited edition is the finish as it transitions from orange to green at different angles.

The OnePlus Nord LE is exactly the same phone as OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash – it has the same 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, cameras, Warp Charge 30T, the list goes on. Where it differs however is with its color and finish – the OnePlus Nord LE features a gradient that smoothly transitions from orange to green. Oh, and the device also has a smooth finish, as opposed to the glossy finish you’ll find on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble or Gray Onyx.

You can check the finish in action on the product's Instagram post. Since it is a giveaway device, the post all mentions all the details pertaining to it. That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us regarding the OnePlus Nord LE down in the comments.