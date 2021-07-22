OnePlus Buds Pro Offer Adaptive ANC, Wireless Charge and Massive Battery for Just $149

The original OnePlus Buds that were released last year were good, but they did not have what it took to compete with all the other offerings in the market. OnePlus plans on changing that with the OnePlus Buds Pro that they unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 2, and this time, you are getting a marginally better product and a higher price tag.

You are getting active noise cancellation, for starters, which is clearly done to compete against the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro, and we do not really mind, being honest. You are getting a new design here as well as three external microphones that will assist in ANC. OnePlus has taken the liberty to call it a "smart adaptive noise cancellation system," which happens to be a special trick that allows the buds to adjust the level of noise cancellation intelligently based on the surroundings. ANC can be adjusted to filter out the external sound of up to 40dB. All of this sounds really impressive on paper, but this could also send the ANC system into a frenzy if it failed to adjust the noise cancellation properly.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Official with MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 90Hz Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera and More

OnePlus Buds Pro at $149 are an Interesting Pair of Wireless Earbuds That Look a Lot Like AirPods Pro

As far as the audio quality is concerned, it should be on par with the original OnePlus Buds, if not better. You are also getting a new feature called "Audio ID," which calibrates the two 11mm drivers' sound profile that also brings support for Dolby Atmos. The Buds Pro also supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and the company says that the "Pro Gaming" mode will offer a latency of 94ms.







Other than the ANC, the OnePlus Pro also brings wireless charging, which means that the bud supports Qi support that will allow you to top off the battery. OnePlus claims that the buds will offer an insane 38-hour battery with the case and earbuds. A 10-minute charge will bring you 10 hours of battery life.

Sadly, the buds will not be going on sale for some time as they will be available for sale on September 1. They are going to cost you $149 and will be available in black and white.