OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 Launched in North America and Europe

Following a complete leak today, OnePlus has decided to drop the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 and both phones are officially available to get your hands on in Europe or North America. Unlike the original OnePlus Nord, this time, these phones are going to be available on a larger scale, and they are just what we had expected them to be.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are the Devices You Should Get If You Want Something Affordable

Now, OnePlus does claim that the new Nord phones are going to provide flagship experience at the fraction of the price, but again, we are not sure just what should we expect. We now have our hands on the specs, but again, what exactly should we expect, in the first place?

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Show Up on the OnePlus Website, Renders Leaked

The first device we have on our hands is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and yes, this is just what we have seen in the leaks a few hours ago. The device brings a 6.49" display with 90Hz refresh rate, you are getting a Snapdragon 690 under the hood with 6 gigs of RAM, and 128 gigs of storage that can be expanded, as well. Powering the device is a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T for fast charging support.

On the camera side of things, you are getting a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel shooter. As for the bottom, you have a USB Type-C for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well.

As for the OnePlus Nord N100, you are getting the most affordable device that brings a 6.52" display, a Snapdragon 460 under the hood, 4 gigs of RAM, and 64 gigs of storage. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus is Reportedly Launching Two More Nord Devices Later This Month

As for the cameras, you are getting a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you have an 8-megapixel camera. You are also getting a USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Pricing and Availability

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, OnePlus wanted to make sure that they are making the best possible technology for a more affordable price tag. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is going to be available in Midnight ice and will launch in Europe with a price tag of £329. For the OnePlus N100, you are getting the device in Midnight Frost and will be available for £179.

Of course, both phones are also making their way to America, as well. But OnePlus said that the pricing for those will be revealed at the later date.