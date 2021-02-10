OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Will Ship with Chargers and Sport 4,500 mAh Batteries

The OnePlus 9 series should be releasing next month, and today, we have our hands on the battery information on both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro; and honestly, it might be less than what you may have been expecting, but it still is enough for a lot of people.

The reveal is from renowned tipster Max Jambor who revealed the information about the battery capacity of both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. He also shared the news that the devices will ship with a charger, unlike the iPhone 12 series and the Galaxy S21 series.

Both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Will Ship with 4,500 mAh Battery and Fast Chargers in the Box

Max has confirmed that both the devices are going to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. For those wondering, this is the same battery capacity we got to see on the OnePlus 8T last year. With the OnePlus 9 supposedly having the same display and a more power-efficient chip like the Snapdragon 888, it makes sense that you are getting access to the same battery capacity.

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021

The OnePlus 8T did bring a great battery life, so as far as the standard OnePlus 9 is concerned, there is nothing to worry about. But we cannot say the same about the 9 Pro that is supposed to bring a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, we will get to see that when both devices are actually released.

In addition to that, Max also confirmed that the charges would be included in the box. You are definitely getting a good value there because you don't have to buy separate chargers in these cases, which is always a great thing.

Yes — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021

It is important to note that we are still not aware of what the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite is going to bring to the table or whether that device will exist in the first place. But we will surely keep you posted as the story develops.

OnePlus is said to be unveiling these devices next month, and a recent leak gave us a first look at the OnePlus 9 Pro sporting Hasselblad-branded camera system. So, things are definitely looking exciting.