OnePlus 8T Goes Official with Snapdragon 865, 120Hz FHD+ Display and a Quad-Camera Setup

For those of you were spending their months waiting for OnePlus to release their last flagship for the year, it is here. The OnePlus 8T is finally official and it is everything that we have seen but hey, the leaks never stopped the companies for making official announcements, have they.

The OnePlus 8T takes the foundations from the original OnePlus 8 and presents itself as a better option. Now, keep in mind that there is not going to be an OnePlus 8T Pro this year as OnePlus has claimed that for all the pro features, the original OnePlus 8 Pro is still the king.

Huawei Could be Selling Its Honor Sub Brand for $3.7 Billion

OnePlus 8T Brings Minor But Many Welcomed Improvements Over the Original OnePlus 8

Now, I don't think I need to tell anyone what the phone is going to offer, in the first place. We already know about pretty much everything that you would want to know about the phone thanks to countless leaks that have taken place over the past couple of months.

OnePlus 8T Display

Starting with the obvious star of the show and that is the display on the OnePlus 8T. The company has decided to go with a 6.55" Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400x1080, the refresh rate is 120Hz, and the aspect ratio is at 20:9. You are also getting 402 pixel-per-inch density.

The Cameras of the OnePlus 8T

Moving onto the cameras, OnePlus has stepped up and given the 8T a quad-camera treatment this time around. The main camera is a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide that is flanked with a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, you are getting a 16-megapixel shooter that should be able to take some pretty good pictures.

You are also getting 2x LED flash, laser autofocus, phase-detect autofocus, multi-frame noise reduction night mode, multi-camera dynamic range enhancement which is just a fancier term for HDR.

Samsung Fires at Apple for Being Late to the 5G Race

As far as video recording is concerned, the rear can record 4K up to 60 frames per second, 1080p up to 60 frames per second, and 240 frames per second in slow-motion. The front, however, is only limited to 1080p at up to 30 frames per second.

Specs and Everything Else

The OnePlus 8T is going to be coming with a Snapdragon 865 that will have 8GB RAM, for the base model and 12GB if you want to pay extra; paying extra will also net you additional storage, and both storage options are UFS 3.1. Powering the phone will be a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65-watt Warm Charge 65. The dimensions for the phone are 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm and it weighs in at around 188 grams.

The OnePlus 8T also has two battery cells, which will help make everything more efficient than before, which is a pretty great thing to do. The OnePlus 8T is also going to launch with OxygenOS 11 which is based on Android 11 right out fo the box.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 8T is going to be available in the following configurations in either Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green.

8/128GB: 599 Euros

12/256GB: 699 Euros or $749

Preorders are starting today, and the open sales will start at October 23rd, later this month. OnePlus will also bring OnePlus 8T+ 5G to T-Mobile but no details have been announced.