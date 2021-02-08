OnePlus 9 Pro Could Ship with Hasselblad-Branded Cameras

It is safe to say that there is a trend in the smartphone market that includes smartphone cameras that the biggest optics or camera manufacturers have branded in the market. We have seen Zeiss optics branded smartphone cameras in the past, but this time around, we see Hasselblad branded optics in OnePlus 9 Pro.

It is important to understand that this certification or branding is superficial at best and does not directly result in better picture quality. After all, you are still getting a much smaller sensor than actual cameras. So, more or less, this branding is a marketing schtick, but companies are headstrong when it comes to doing these things, with the latest suspect being OnePlus.

Google Fit Can Now Measure Heart and Respiratory Rate Using Your Phone’s Camera

The Hasselblad Branding on OnePlus 9 Pro Sounds Like a Desperate Marketing Attempt

The announcement comes in the form of leaked images of the OnePlus 9 Pro, the images were shared by Dave Lee in his YouTube video, and it shows four cameras on the back. These cameras include a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle, and a telephoto lens, which offers 3.3x of optical zoom. You can look at the images below.





At the time of writing, we are unsure why the OnePlus 9 Pro will have Hasselblad branded cameras to begin with. The Swedish company is known for its expensive medium format cameras. Still, we hope that this branding is more than just a name, and they have actually provided their expertise in terms of how the cameras are.

As far as the rest of the specs are confirmed, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be shipping with a Snapdragon 888 under the hood, a 1440p 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage for the base model, 45-watt wireless charging as well.

The OnePlus 9 series will have three devices this time around; you will be getting the standard OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a budget-level OnePlus 9E. However, we are not sure if the last device is going to be a reality or not.

We will keep you posted as there is more development in the story, but you can watch Dave Lee's video here.