OnePlus 8 Series is Now Up for Reservation in China

OnePlus 8 flagships are on the verge of being announced and we're still hearing details on what the handsets could potentially have to offer. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are currently up for reservations in China through an online marketplace, JD.com. OnePlus has scheduled a launch event on April 14 to unveil its flagships for the year.

OnePlus 8 Reservations Are Now Live in China via Online Marketplace

While reservations for the OnePlus 8 series has begun in China, the handsets are set to launch on 16th April in China. There has been no official word from OnePlus that reveals the phones' specifications. However, what we have taken out of the recent leaks and rumors us that the OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. Moreover, it will boast an all-in-one 5G connectivity.

OnePlus CEO Details Key Specifications of the OnePlus 8 Series

The standard OnePlus 8 variant will feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel with a punch hole HD+ display. The OnePlus Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cutout.

If the rumors are anything to go by, we will see a triple-lens camera setup on the OnePlus 8 and a quad-camera setup on the Pro variant if the flagship. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also potentially feature aa 30x digital zoom, bigger battery capacity, fast wireless charging support as well as reverse wireless charging. In terms of software, the OnePlus 8 series will feature Google's Android 10 operating system out of the box.

OnePlus 8 Lite Will Reportedly Be Launched As the OnePlus Z Later This Year

A few days ago, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau also shared major details on the specifications of the OnePlus 8. OnePlus started off as a flagship killer as it boasts a lower price tag and high-end specifications. The smartphones have come a long way and now they are one of the most hyped smartphones of the year. In addition to this, we know the devices will be fast as the OnePlus teams optimize the software that blends well with the internals. Furthermore, the company also adds a bunch of features that make it stand out from the crowd.

