OnePlus CEO Details Key Specifications of the OnePlus 8 Series

One of the most awaited smartphones of the year, the OnePlus 8 series is set to be announced on April 14. The company announced yesterday that the flagships will be released at an online event. Now, on the company's Community forums, CEO Pete Lau has shared some key specifications of the handsets.

OnePlus CEO Shares Key Specifications of the OnePlus 8 Series

OnePlus 8 and its Pro variant will feature the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor. The processor offers a 25 percent jump in performance compared to last year's silicone. In addition to this, the processor is also 25 percent more energy efficient.

If you're concerned about the storage and read and write speeds, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage. Take note that this is UFS 3.0 and not UFS 3.1 which is the latest standard. While that's the case, the company has geared up to offer some controls and tweaks that will optimize the hardware for an enhanced experience.

Lau in his latest post points that the LPDDR5 RAM features 6,400Mbps transfer rates at bandwidths stretching to 512GB/s. It's also more efficient compared to LPDDR4X. To bolster the UFS 3.0 flash storage, the company has incorporated two new technologies to boost performance - Turbo White and Host Performance Booster.

Turbo Boost will use ROM's storage as a high-speed read and write buffer. Host Performance Booster will boost random read performance. Pete Lau also says that OnePlus' FSE team has also worked on software optimizations to make sure that the overall user experience remains smooth and fluid throughout.

Previous rumors point that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a whopping 120Hz Fluid Display. In addition, both variants of the device will be equipped with 5G capabilities. Lastly, what excited me the most was a rumored OnePlus Z device which is said to be a mid-range phone. We will share more details on everything as soon as it arrives.

