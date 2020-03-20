OnePlus 8 Pro Silicone Case Showcases Quad-Lens Setup’ Confirms That the Phone Won’t Use a Popup Camera

At this point, the OnePlus 8 series is pretty much slated for an April 15th release, although OnePlus is yet to acknowledge it officially. Thanks to a slew of leaks, we know pretty much most of what there is to know about OnePlus 2020 flagship offerings. The phones' spec sheets and even hands-on images have emerged online. Now, Gizmochina claims to have their hands on a OnePlus 8 Pro Silicone Case.









The OnePlus 8 Pro silicone cases showcased above effectively confirm what we already knew about OnePlus's maxed-out offering. All three phones were rumored to come with a hole-punch camera instead of motorized shenanigans. Now, there isn't anything inherently wrong with them, and they make for some cool style points if nothing else. However, they do add an extra point of failure in the device, and that is possibly why OnePlus decided to ax it.

Robert Downey Jr. Gets Spotted With an Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro in This Latest Photograph

Other than that, we can see that there'll be a triple or a quad-camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro. In all likelihood, it will be three camera lenses assisted by a ToF sensor, as is the case with most flagship releases. Nothing else about the design stands out. The power and volume rockers are at their original positions, as is the USB Type C slot and speakers. And no, the hole in the top is not for a headphone jack. It is likely to attach the phone to a lanyard.

We should know more about the OnePlus 8 series on April 15th. Although the company is yet to officially acknowledge the rumored release date, multiple sources have hinted it. The event will very likely be online-only, considering that large public gatherings are a strict nono at this point in time.