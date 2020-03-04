New OnePlus 8 Pro Specs List Reveal Display Size, Refresh Rate, Along With 30W Wireless Charging Support

This year OnePlus is also tipped to release a stripped-down version of its flagship and previously, the specifications of the phone had popped up online. Now, 91mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal have reported some OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specs as well and they are largely in line with what we have heard before.

OnePlus 8 Pro Will Also Have a Dual-5G mode

Starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro specs, the phone will likely support a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with the company’s recently announced 120Hz Fluid display technology and a punch hole. Unsurprisingly, it’s tipped to have the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood and the Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is rumored to feature a quad-camera setup with an additional ToF unit, according to what we’ve seen from previously published 3D CAD renders. Although OnePlus has promised camera improvements, detailed specifications aren’t known as yet.

Latest Report Says That OnePlus 8 Series Will Be Unveiled in Mid-April

The handset is expected to pack in a 4500mAh battery with support for 10V 5A Super Warp fast charging. According to the leaked OnePlus 8 Pro specs, the Chinese company is also finally going to jump the wireless charging bandwagon. The report says that 30W wireless charging will be supported and the handset will also have dual-mode 5G support, which will enable it to support both current and future 5G networks.

It’s not known yet if the standard OnePlus 8 will also feature wireless charging or dual-mode 5G support. However, since it’s expected to have a glass body, wireless charging will presumably be included. The phone is tipped to have the same SoC as the fully-decked out model as well as a pinhole display. Both phones will probably ship with Android 10 right off the bat. According to previously leaked OnePlus 8 Pro specs, the handset will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM flavors along with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

As for the release of the upcoming OnePlus phones, no concrete date has leaked yet, but we are potentially looking at an April launch. However, the OnePlus 8 Lite might arrive earlier, probably by the end of this month. Out of all the models slated to arrive from the company, which one are you excited to check out the most? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Source: 91mobiles