OnePlus 8 Teaser Image Confirms April 15th Release Date

OnePlus is set to release its highly-awaited OnePlus 8 series in April this year. This information comes to us via a slew of leaks, one of which hinted at a 'mid-April' release and another that told us the exact release date of April 15th. Now, another teaser image has emerged online that reaffirms the April 15th launch date.

pic.twitter.com/jFBKvJ3RB2 — Max J. (@MaxJmb) March 13, 2020

The concept image above comes from renowned artist Max J on Twitter. The phone in the image is what appears to be one of the OnePlus 8 series. It seems that OnePlus has ditched the motorized solution for its selfie cameras and decided to go back to a more traditional hole-punch design.

What else does the OnePlus 8 series have in store for us? For starters, we'll get three phones instead of two. A three flagship release is pretty much standard now, as we've seen with the Galaxy S20 series. The regular OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to come with 120Hz QHD+ screens, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, will be the world's first phone to ship with MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 SoC. MediaTek has been long associated with low-cost devices due to its lackluster performance, and it is good to see it make a comeback into mainstream flagships.

All three phones will support 5G out of the box, according to a company spokesperson. Furthermore, they will also support wireless charging out of the box, which is also a first for a OnePlus device.

As far as the actual launch event goes, one rumor stated that OnePlus was likely to cancel the physical launch and opt for an online-only event. A OnePlus spokesperson later stated that the physical launch would go ahead as planned, but the chances of that are incredibly low. The recent COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a lot of events getting canceled, as large public gatherings serve as a petri dish for infections. A lot of Chinese OEMs such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have launched their 2020 flagships online, so we see no reason why OnePlus wouldn't do the same.