Apple is offering the official Smart Keyboard accessory for the 10.2-inch iPad and 10.5-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro for a low price of $99 - %60 off.

Transform Your iPad into a Full-Blown Computer with the Official Smart Keyboard Accessory for Just $99 Shipped

If you recently bought a 10.2-inch iPad, a 10.5-inch iPad Air or managed to get hold of the older iPad Pro with 10.5-inch display, chances are that you are considering an upgrade to the official Smart Keyboard accessory. But the problem is, at $159, it's not cheap at all. But for a limited time only, it can be yours for just $99, a flat $60 discount.

The accessory attaches magnetically with the iPad using the Smart Connector after which you can type away anything you like using real keys. And since this keyboard draws its power from the Smart Connector itself therefore you don't have to worry about charging it, ever.

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one.

It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go.

And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The keyboard on sale features the United States key layout, so you should feel right at home if you've been using the same in iPadOS for typing.

Buy Apple Smart Keyboard (for iPad - 7th Generation and iPad Air - 3rd Generation) - US English - Was $159, now just $99