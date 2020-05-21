Deal Alert: 128GB, Fully Unlocked iPhone 8 for Just $324 in Space Gray

A fully unlocked and renewed iPhone 8 in Space Gray and 128GB of storage can be yours for a price of just $324 if you're quick enough.

Grab an iPhone 8 for Just $324 with 128GB of Storage Fully Unlocked and Renewed

The iPhone 8 is one of the best phones around these days thanks to their pocketable design. If you don't want the fuss and hassle of Face ID and taller displays then you just can't go wrong with the iPhone 8 at all. It features the old school Home button, a 4.7-inch Retina display that is super manageable and easy to reach with your thumb alone. Right now, you too can pick up an iPhone 8 for a low price of just $324 if you take the renewed route. But there's a huge kicker to this - the model on sale features 128GB of storage.

The iPhone 8 feature a powerful A11 Bionic chip which is surprisingly fast in 2020. Whether you are playing games, doing social media or just making phone calls, the chips will blaze through everything without skipping a beat. You also get wireless charging, allowing you to pick up juice for your smartphone by simply placing it on a charging pad or stand. And thanks to the water-resistant design, you don't have to worry about a few splashes of water ruining your entire phone.

Renewed phones ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining which is nothing but great news. You will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box. You won't get a headset, so you have to provide your own. Since this phone is completely unlocked therefore you can use it on any carrier of your choice.

Buy Apple iPhone 8, 128GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $324

