NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications Confirmed & Founder’s Edition Model Pictured
With the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti imminent, the full specifications of the graphics card have been confirmed. Pictures of the RTX 3080 Ti have also surfaced and NVIDIA has teased the announcement of the RTX 3080 Ti.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Comes Equipped With 10240 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, & The Same Cooler Design As The RTX 3080
In a GPU-Z validation, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was validated in the utility tool. The graphics card comes from PALIT as indicated in the validation and the PCI device ID for the GA102-225 Ampere GPU is 2208. The RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 10240 CUDA cores. The RTX 3080 Ti also comes equipped with 112 ROPs. This specific PALIT SKU features a base clock of 1365 MHz and boosts up to 1665 MHz. In the Geekbench benchmark, we discovered the RTX 3080 Ti will boast 34.2 TFLOPs.
In the memory department, the RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 1188 MHz (translates to an effective memory clock of 19008 MHz). The memory features a 384-bit bus width and a bandwidth of 912.4 GB/s. The board design and TDP aren't in the validation, but reviewers with cards in hand have confirmed the 350W TDP. The board design is expected to be the PG132-SKU18 PCB design seen on the RTX 3080.
In terms of the design of the Founder's Edition of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Videocardz was able to get photos of the Founder's Edition RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 Ti is sticking with the 2 slot wide dual-fan cooling design which has one fan on each side of the card. NVIDIA hasn't decided to make any changes to the power connector and has kept the 12pin MOLEX connector on the front of the card. The cooler performance is unknown at the moment with the increased TDP, so we will have to wait until the review embargo lifts to see the cooler performance in independent reviews.
The announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be during NVIDIA's Computex 2021 keynote on May 31st. This will be followed by the review embargo lift of the RTX 3080 Ti on June 2nd with the official launch the day after, June 3rd.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2048?
|2560?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144?
|8704
|10240
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|64 / 40
|80 / 48
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|192/ 104?
|272 / 96
|320 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|64 / 16
|80 / 20
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|192/ 48?
|272 / 68
|320 / 80
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1365 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|4 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8-16 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|~75W
|~100W
|170W
|200W
|220W
|250W?
|320W
|350W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$999 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October 2020
|9th June 2021
|17th September 2020
|2nd June 2021
|24th September 2020
