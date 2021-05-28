NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications Confirmed & Founder’s Edition Model Pictured

With the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti imminent, the full specifications of the graphics card have been confirmed. Pictures of the RTX 3080 Ti have also surfaced and NVIDIA has teased the announcement of the RTX 3080 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Comes Equipped With 10240 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, & The Same Cooler Design As The RTX 3080

In a GPU-Z validation, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was validated in the utility tool. The graphics card comes from PALIT as indicated in the validation and the PCI device ID for the GA102-225 Ampere GPU is 2208. The RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 10240 CUDA cores. The RTX 3080 Ti also comes equipped with 112 ROPs. This specific PALIT SKU features a base clock of 1365 MHz and boosts up to 1665 MHz. In the Geekbench benchmark, we discovered the RTX 3080 Ti will boast 34.2 TFLOPs.

NVIDIA Teases Official GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Announcement For 31st May

In the memory department, the RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 1188 MHz (translates to an effective memory clock of 19008 MHz). The memory features a 384-bit bus width and a bandwidth of 912.4 GB/s. The board design and TDP aren't in the validation, but reviewers with cards in hand have confirmed the 350W TDP. The board design is expected to be the PG132-SKU18 PCB design seen on the RTX 3080.







In terms of the design of the Founder's Edition of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Videocardz was able to get photos of the Founder's Edition RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 Ti is sticking with the 2 slot wide dual-fan cooling design which has one fan on each side of the card. NVIDIA hasn't decided to make any changes to the power connector and has kept the 12pin MOLEX connector on the front of the card. The cooler performance is unknown at the moment with the increased TDP, so we will have to wait until the review embargo lifts to see the cooler performance in independent reviews.

The announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be during NVIDIA's Computex 2021 keynote on May 31st. This will be followed by the review embargo lift of the RTX 3080 Ti on June 2nd with the official launch the day after, June 3rd.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: