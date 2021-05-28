  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications Confirmed & Founder’s Edition Model Pictured

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card

With the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti imminent, the full specifications of the graphics card have been confirmed. Pictures of the RTX 3080 Ti have also surfaced and NVIDIA has teased the announcement of the RTX 3080 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Comes Equipped With 10240 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, & The Same Cooler Design As The RTX 3080

In a GPU-Z validation, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was validated in the utility tool. The graphics card comes from PALIT as indicated in the validation and the PCI device ID for the GA102-225 Ampere GPU is 2208. The RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 10240 CUDA cores. The RTX 3080 Ti also comes equipped with 112 ROPs. This specific PALIT SKU features a base clock of 1365 MHz and boosts up to 1665 MHz. In the Geekbench benchmark, we discovered the RTX 3080 Ti will boast 34.2 TFLOPs.

NVIDIA Teases Official GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Announcement For 31st May

In the memory department, the RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 1188 MHz (translates to an effective memory clock of 19008 MHz). The memory features a 384-bit bus width and a bandwidth of 912.4 GB/s. The board design and TDP aren't in the validation, but reviewers with cards in hand have confirmed the 350W TDP. The board design is expected to be the PG132-SKU18 PCB design seen on the RTX 3080.

In terms of the design of the Founder's Edition of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Videocardz was able to get photos of the Founder's Edition RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3080 Ti is sticking with the 2 slot wide dual-fan cooling design which has one fan on each side of the card. NVIDIA hasn't decided to make any changes to the power connector and has kept the 12pin MOLEX connector on the front of the card. The cooler performance is unknown at the moment with the increased TDP, so we will have to wait until the review embargo lifts to see the cooler performance in independent reviews.

The announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be during NVIDIA's Computex 2021 keynote on May 31st. This will be followed by the review embargo lift of the RTX 3080 Ti on June 2nd with the official launch the day after, June 3rd.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA107Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2048?2560?3584486458886144?87041024010496
TMUs / ROPs64 / 4080 / 48112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores64 / 1680 / 20112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 80328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?4 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP~75W~100W170W200W220W250W?320W350W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th October 20209th June 202117th September 20202nd June 202124th September 2020

