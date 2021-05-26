As the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti is upon, NVIDIA has just teased the unveiling of the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti on Twitter. The expected date for the announcement is May 31st in their Computex 2021 keynote.

NVIDIA Is Teasing The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti & RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Which Are Expected To Be Announced On The 31st Of May

The short teaser posted by NVIDIA confirms that we will officially see both cards on the 31st of May at 10:00 PM (PDT). The teaser could be seen below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is expected to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of around 250-275W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds should be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. Expect more information to come on these cards in the coming weeks. The official launch dates for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti are June 4th and June 10th, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: