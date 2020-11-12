In addition to its flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, NVIDIA is allegedly planning to launch at least three GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in January 2021, reports Videocardz. The lineup will consist of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, and the RTX 3050. In addition to all of these cards, NVIDIA will also introduce its GeForce RTX 3060 TI a month earlier in December as it's rival also ready mid-range cards based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3050 All Set For A January 2021 Launch, Alleges Rumor - RTX 3060 Gets 12 GB & RTX 3060 Ti Gets 8 GB Memory

As per the rumor, NVIDIA has decided to push forward the launch of its mid-range and entry-level lineup in hopes to competitively tackle whatever AMD has to offer within its Radeon RX 6000 series stack of graphics cards. So in addition to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which is being designed as a rival to the Radeon RX 6900 XT, NVIDIA will also offer four mainstream mid-range and entry-level cards between December and January.

NVIDIA’s Entry-Level GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Utilize Ampere GA107 GPU With 2304 Cores & 90W TGP

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

Details from Kopite7kimi suggest that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE (Founders Edition) graphics card will feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and is now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores.

As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The specifications for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively. We expect the RTX 3060 Ti to land around $399 US in terms of pricing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3060 is suggested to feature the GA106-400 GPU which is expected to feature 3840 FP32 cores in a total of 30 SM units. The graphics card will make use of the PG190 SKU by board partners which are both GA104 and GA106 pin-compatible. The graphics card has seen a range of memory specs update starting with 6 GB (14 Gbps) and now listed at 12 GB (16 Gbps).

Really? RTX 3060 will have 12GB GD6, RTX 3050 Ti will get 6GB.🤔 — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 9, 2020

It is rumored that the card will feature a massive 12 GB memory buffer which is larger than that of the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and even the RTX 3080. This is not confirmed yet but the reason could be that NVIDIA wants to really tackle AMD in the mainstream segment. Again, we saw rumors of 20 GB and 16 GB for the RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 too which didn't end up being true as they were early designs which were later on canceled. The card will feature a 192-bit bus interface and at 16 Gbps, deliver bandwidth of up to 384 GB/s. The GeForce RTX 3060 could end up being priced at $299 US which will make it a formidable graphics card that offers performance close to the RTX 2080 but with much higher memory capacity.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down GA106-300 configuration. The card is expected to be based on the PG190 SKU 60 board which is different than the 40/50 variant that the RTX 3060 will utilize. The GPU is expected to come with 3584 FP32 cores in a total of 28 SM units.

Ah, the desktop cards based on GA106 will be called

RTX 3060(3840FP32)

and

RTX 3050 Ti(3584FP32).

😅I don't know if it will change in the future. — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is surprisingly going to feature a 6 GB GDDR6 memory interface too which is a big upgrade over its 4 GB predecessors. This suggests a 192-bit bus interface and we can also expect similar bandwidth numbers from the card if it ends up utilizing 16 Gbps memory dies. The green team could save some production costs and go for 14 Gbps memory dies here too. As for the pricing, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti could launch around the $199-$249 US range.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3050 is suggested to feature the GA107-300 GPU which seems to be the most entry-level Ampere GPU at this point in desktop graphics cards. Only time will tell if we will see something even lower-end like the GA108 GPU but the RTX 3050 leaves little room for that. The card is expected to feature 2304 FP32 cores in a total of 18 SM units and is suggested to feature a 90W TGP.

RTX 3050, GA107-300, 2304FP32, 90W TGP — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 9, 2020

This would mean that the GeForce RTX 3050 will require an external 6-pin connector to boot unlike its predecessor, the GeForce GTX 1650, which conformed to a 75W TGP and didn't require any plug to boot in several custom variants. The GeForce RTX 3050 should feature a 128-bit bus interface & up to 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. We are likely to see speeds of 14 Gbps on the card but that remains to be confirmed. In terms of pricing, the GeForce RTX 3050 is expected to carry a sub-$200 US price of around $149 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106? Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304 3584 3840 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA TBA 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA TBA 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA TBA 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA TBA 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA TBA TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit? 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA TBA 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA TBA 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA TBA 180W? 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $299? $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? 2021? November 2020? 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September January 2021? 24th September

Once again, these are rumored specifications and these might change given how NVIDIA reacts to the upcoming AMD RDNA 2 'Radeon RX 6000' series announcements. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards are planned for a January 2021 launch too and we already know what they are going to look like and the specifications they will offer so it's going to be a heated winter this time in the mainstream graphics card segment.