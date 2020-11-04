NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti With Mid-Range GA106 GPU Detailed, RTX 3060 Ti Already on Sale at Retailer

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards alleged specifications have been reported by Kopite7kimi. According to the details, the mainstream GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards will feature the Ampere GA106 GPU and likely aim at the sub $299 US market.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti Graphics Cards Allegedly Based on Ampere GA106 GPU, Expected Core Counts Revealed

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti will be replacing the existing RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Ti/SUPER series graphics cards. Both graphics cards will feature the Ampere GA106 GPUs. The GA106 GPU is a mid-range chip for mainstream graphics cards and we expect to see several configurations for this chip for each specific discrete product it's featured within.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC Dual-Fan Graphics Card Pictured, Features Compact PCB Design

Ah, the desktop cards based on GA106 will be called

RTX 3060(3840FP32)

and

RTX 3050 Ti(3584FP32).

😅I don't know if it will change in the future. — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

For desktops, the GeForce RTX 3060 will be featuring a 30 SM GA106 GPU which will equal 3840 CUDA cores while the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will be featuring a 28 SM GA106 GPU, equalling 3584 CUDA cores. NVIDIA is likely to feature a 192-bit bus interface on its GA106 class GPUs such as the RTX 3060 along with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory capacity however, it remains to be seen whether the RTX 3050 Ti will carry the same frame buffer or go with a cut-down bus interface of 160-bit for 5 GB of 128-bit for 4 GB capacity.

NVIDIA has already released its GeForce GTX 1060 with 5 GB memory capacity across a 160-bit bus interface and we have also seen them test out a 5 GB variant of the RTX 2060 before. It will be very interesting to see how the final specs of both cards, especially the RTX 3050 Ti pan out. Also a first for the RTX lineup, the RTX 3050 Ti would be the first *50 series card to bring ray-tracing to gaming segment. We can also expect a non-Ti variant but that has not been confirmed yet.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106? Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 3584 3840 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 6 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit? 192-bit? 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP TBA TBA 180W? 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) TBA TBA $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? November 2020? 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September Q4 2020? 24th September

Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle Already on Sale in Saudi Arabia

The second part of this story is a rather interesting one. Apparently, one retailer in Saudi Arabia has already received stock of the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from Gigabyte & put them on sale. The card that is being sold in particular is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle which was leaked a few hours ago by Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card To Feature 10,496 CUDA Cores, 20 GB GDDR6X Memory & 320W TGP, Tackles AMD’s RX 6800 XT

This happens to be a clear embargo breach or lack of embargo from the looks of it. The card is on sale for 3,699 Saudi Riyal while the Eagle OC variant is listed for 3,799 Saudi Riyal as spotted by @Harukaze5719 which equals around $1000 US. This is no way what anyone should be paying for this card which is expected to cost around $399 US. It looks like the retailer is clearly trying to earn an extra dime by selling an unreleased product.

We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.