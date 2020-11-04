  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti With Mid-Range GA106 GPU Detailed, RTX 3060 Ti Already on Sale at Retailer

By
Nov 4, 2020 12:15 EST
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards alleged specifications have been reported by Kopite7kimi. According to the details, the mainstream GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards will feature the Ampere GA106 GPU and likely aim at the sub $299 US market.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti Graphics Cards Allegedly Based on Ampere GA106 GPU, Expected Core Counts Revealed

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti will be replacing the existing RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Ti/SUPER series graphics cards. Both graphics cards will feature the Ampere GA106 GPUs.  The GA106 GPU is a mid-range chip for mainstream graphics cards and we expect to see several configurations for this chip for each specific discrete product it's featured within.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC Dual-Fan Graphics Card Pictured, Features Compact PCB Design

For desktops, the GeForce RTX 3060 will be featuring a 30 SM GA106 GPU which will equal 3840 CUDA cores while the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will be featuring a 28 SM GA106 GPU, equalling 3584 CUDA cores. NVIDIA is likely to feature a 192-bit bus interface on its GA106 class GPUs such as the RTX 3060 along with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory capacity however, it remains to be seen whether the RTX 3050 Ti will carry the same frame buffer or go with a cut-down bus interface of 160-bit for 5 GB of 128-bit for 4 GB capacity.

NVIDIA has already released its GeForce GTX 1060 with 5 GB memory capacity across a 160-bit bus interface and we have also seen them test out a 5 GB variant of the RTX 2060 before. It will be very interesting to see how the final specs of both cards, especially the RTX 3050 Ti pan out. Also a first for the RTX lineup, the RTX 3050 Ti would be the first *50 series card to bring ray-tracing to gaming segment. We can also expect a non-Ti variant but that has not been confirmed yet.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA106?Ampere GA106?Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores3584384048645888742487041049610496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBATBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity6 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit?192-bit?256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGPTBATBA180W?220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBATBA$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?November 2020?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberQ4 2020?24th September

Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle Already on Sale in Saudi Arabia

The second part of this story is a rather interesting one. Apparently, one retailer in Saudi Arabia has already received stock of the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from Gigabyte & put them on sale. The card that is being sold in particular is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle which was leaked a few hours ago by Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card To Feature 10,496 CUDA Cores, 20 GB GDDR6X Memory & 320W TGP, Tackles AMD’s RX 6800 XT

This happens to be a clear embargo breach or lack of embargo from the looks of it. The card is on sale for 3,699 Saudi Riyal while the Eagle OC variant is listed for 3,799 Saudi Riyal as spotted by @Harukaze5719 which equals around $1000 US. This is no way what anyone should be paying for this card which is expected to cost around $399 US. It looks like the retailer is clearly trying to earn an extra dime by selling an unreleased product.

We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.

