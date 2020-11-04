NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti With Mid-Range GA106 GPU Detailed, RTX 3060 Ti Already on Sale at Retailer
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards alleged specifications have been reported by Kopite7kimi. According to the details, the mainstream GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards will feature the Ampere GA106 GPU and likely aim at the sub $299 US market.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti Graphics Cards Allegedly Based on Ampere GA106 GPU, Expected Core Counts Revealed
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti will be replacing the existing RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Ti/SUPER series graphics cards. Both graphics cards will feature the Ampere GA106 GPUs. The GA106 GPU is a mid-range chip for mainstream graphics cards and we expect to see several configurations for this chip for each specific discrete product it's featured within.
Ah, the desktop cards based on GA106 will be called
RTX 3060(3840FP32)
and
RTX 3050 Ti(3584FP32).
😅I don't know if it will change in the future.
— kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020
For desktops, the GeForce RTX 3060 will be featuring a 30 SM GA106 GPU which will equal 3840 CUDA cores while the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will be featuring a 28 SM GA106 GPU, equalling 3584 CUDA cores. NVIDIA is likely to feature a 192-bit bus interface on its GA106 class GPUs such as the RTX 3060 along with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory capacity however, it remains to be seen whether the RTX 3050 Ti will carry the same frame buffer or go with a cut-down bus interface of 160-bit for 5 GB of 128-bit for 4 GB capacity.
NVIDIA has already released its GeForce GTX 1060 with 5 GB memory capacity across a 160-bit bus interface and we have also seen them test out a 5 GB variant of the RTX 2060 before. It will be very interesting to see how the final specs of both cards, especially the RTX 3050 Ti pan out. Also a first for the RTX lineup, the RTX 3050 Ti would be the first *50 series card to bring ray-tracing to gaming segment. We can also expect a non-Ti variant but that has not been confirmed yet.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-250
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|3584
|3840
|4864
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|6 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|192-bit?
|192-bit?
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|TBA
|TBA
|180W?
|220W
|320W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBA
|TBA
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$899 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|November 2020?
|29th October
|Q4 2020?
|17th September
|Q4 2020?
|24th September
Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle Already on Sale in Saudi Arabia
The second part of this story is a rather interesting one. Apparently, one retailer in Saudi Arabia has already received stock of the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from Gigabyte & put them on sale. The card that is being sold in particular is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle which was leaked a few hours ago by Videocardz.
— 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) November 4, 2020
This happens to be a clear embargo breach or lack of embargo from the looks of it. The card is on sale for 3,699 Saudi Riyal while the Eagle OC variant is listed for 3,799 Saudi Riyal as spotted by @Harukaze5719 which equals around $1000 US. This is no way what anyone should be paying for this card which is expected to cost around $399 US. It looks like the retailer is clearly trying to earn an extra dime by selling an unreleased product.
We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.
