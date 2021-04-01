Just last week, we learned some of the specifications of the upcoming entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, and now benchmarks of both cards have leaked out. The entry-level cards are based on the GA107 GPU and are an upgrade over the GTX 16 series as RTX cards feature Ray Tracing and Tensor cores.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 And 3050 Ti Mobile Are Entry-Level Options With Ray Tracing And Tensor Cores

The RTX 3050 features 2048 CUDA cores while the RTX 3050 Ti features 2560 CUDA cores. The TDP for both cards has been set to a range of 35W up to 80W. The 3050 will reach a boost clock speed of 1740 MHz at 80W whilst the 3050 Ti will reach a boost clock speed of 1695 MHz at 80W. The 3050 will provide 7.2 TFLOPs of single-precision compute power and the 3050 Ti will provide 8.7 TFLOPs of single-precision compute power. The memory on both cards is the same with 4GB of GDDR6 with a 128-bit bus.

The benchmarks that Notebookcheck received are both synthetic and gaming benchmarks. Using the data below, the RTX 3050 Ti is roughly 9% faster than the RTX 3050 in 3DMark Timespy. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the RTX 3050 Ti is 15% faster with medium settings and is 44% faster with ultra settings compared to the RTX 3050. Comparing it to the GTX 1650 Ti in 3DMark Timespy, the RTX 3050 Ti is 46% faster and the RTX 3050 is 37% faster. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the RTX 3050 Ti is 63% faster on medium settings and 44% faster on ultra settings compared to the GTX 1650 Ti. The RTX 3050 is 27% faster on medium settings and 36% on ultra settings compared to the GTX 1650 Ti.

For someone looking to buy a budget gaming laptop, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti will be great entry-level options that offer performance boosts and added features over the older GTX 1650 Ti. The launch date of both GPUs is unknown, but earlier this month, ASUS accidentally listed a laptop featuring the 3050 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile Series Preliminary Specs