NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card launch has reportedly been pushed back to December after recent rumors suggested it would be launching around mid-November. The report comes from Expreview who has alleged that the graphics card will now be launching in early December which is around a month after the GeForce RTX 3070.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB Graphics Card Now Allegedly Launching on 2nd December

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was previously suggested to launch on 17th November but that has changed. It looks like NVIDIA has decided to move it to December now. This is not technically any delay of sorts since the card needs to be announced but since it hasn't, it doesn't change the fact that the card is still coming but only slightly later than what earlier leaks had mentioned. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be a mainstream offering in the GeForce RTX 30 series lineup and will sit right below the GeForce RTX 3070 for a price of around $349-$399 US.

Futuremark Launches 3DMark DirectX Ray-tracing Benchmark – Evaluates Pure Ray-Tracing Performance For Next-Gen AMD RDNA 2 & NVIDIA Ampere GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was submitted for validation by an anonymous user on 25th October. According to GPU-Z, the specifications feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card so it is likely that we are looking at a stock clocked variant rather than a custom design.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 320-bit 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 320-bit 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 180W? 220W 250-280W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October 320-bit 17th September 24th September

AMD hasn't introduced its Radeon RX 6700 series cards which are to be the main competitor for this card. The Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 are likely to be positioned at around $449 and $349 US which will target the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. Unlike the 8 GB VRAM on the RTX 3060 Ti, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series is expected to feature 12 and 10 GB memory capacities which will certainly give them an edge at 1440p while the strong IPC lead over RDNA 2 is likely to push higher frames at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Do note that NVIDIA also plans to launch a cheaper GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB VRAM and 192-bit bus interface based on the GA106 GPU core but that is most likely coming next year.