NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card’s Launch Reportedly Pushed Back to December 2nd
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card launch has reportedly been pushed back to December after recent rumors suggested it would be launching around mid-November. The report comes from Expreview who has alleged that the graphics card will now be launching in early December which is around a month after the GeForce RTX 3070.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB Graphics Card Now Allegedly Launching on 2nd December
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was previously suggested to launch on 17th November but that has changed. It looks like NVIDIA has decided to move it to December now. This is not technically any delay of sorts since the card needs to be announced but since it hasn't, it doesn't change the fact that the card is still coming but only slightly later than what earlier leaks had mentioned. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be a mainstream offering in the GeForce RTX 30 series lineup and will sit right below the GeForce RTX 3070 for a price of around $349-$399 US.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:
Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was submitted for validation by an anonymous user on 25th October. According to GPU-Z, the specifications feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.
The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card so it is likely that we are looking at a stock clocked variant rather than a custom design.
For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|320-bit
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|320-bit
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|180W?
|220W
|250-280W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|November 2020?
|29th October
|320-bit
|17th September
|24th September
AMD hasn't introduced its Radeon RX 6700 series cards which are to be the main competitor for this card. The Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 are likely to be positioned at around $449 and $349 US which will target the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. Unlike the 8 GB VRAM on the RTX 3060 Ti, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series is expected to feature 12 and 10 GB memory capacities which will certainly give them an edge at 1440p while the strong IPC lead over RDNA 2 is likely to push higher frames at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions.
Do note that NVIDIA also plans to launch a cheaper GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB VRAM and 192-bit bus interface based on the GA106 GPU core but that is most likely coming next year.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter