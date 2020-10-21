A whole lot of specifications for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 lineup of graphics cards which include the RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 6900, RX 6800 & RX 6700 series have leaked out by Videocardz. The leak provides us specifications and final names for the graphics cards along with what respective GPUs each card will be utilizing.

Full AMD Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" Graphics Cards Lineup Specs Leak Out - Navi 21 XTX For RX 6900 XT, Navi 21 XT/XL For RX 6800 Series, Navi 22 For RX 6700 Series

According to the source, the specifications were provided to AIBs by AMD themselves and includes information such as specifications, GPU SKUs, and the naming schemes for the graphics cards that are being unveiled on the 28th of October or next week. There's a lot of information to talk about so let's get started.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card With Navi 21 XTX GPU

It is stated that the flagship graphics card within the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series lineup is going to be the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The card will feature the Navi 21 XTX "Big Navi" GPU which is said to feature 80 Compute Units or 5120 stream processors. The clock speeds for the reference clock speeds are suggested at around 2040 MHz game & 2330 MHz boost clock.

The card would feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface with a bandwidth output of 512 GB/s. There are rumors of an infinity cache solution that will help to assist bandwidth but we don't know the exact amount of that particular cache at the moment. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is reportedly launching in very limited quantities.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT With Navi 21 XT & Radeon RX 6800 With Navi 21 XL GPUs

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 series will feature two RDNA 2 based graphics cards, the Navi 21 "Big Navi" based Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. Yesterday, it was reported that the Navi 21 XT could feature TBPs as high as 320W for reference and 355W for custom variants.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 64 Compute Units of 4096 stream processors. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface but it was reported that the card will end up with a slightly lower memory clock of 14 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs. It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 290W at stock clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Fan Cooling Solution

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

Finally, we have the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

The Radeon RX 6700 series will be unveiled on October 28th too but their launch is planned for around January 2021, reports Videocardz.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represent the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units TBA 40 64 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 4096 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Base Clock TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2040 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2330 MHz Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 290W TBP? 320W TBP? >320W TBP? Price TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Finally, there's a new update on the maximum frequencies that Navi 2X "Big Navi" GPUs can run at by Igor's Lab. The information comes to him straight from an AIB partner of AMD and a very special one at that who has provided a BIOS of its next-generation Radeon RX 6800 XT custom board. Igor used the "MorePowerTool" to evaluate the BIOS and found out that the boost clock is set to 2577 MHz which is literally insane for consumer-grade graphics cards.





The maximum boost limit that could be set is also 2800 MHz which will be unlikely to achieve by regular users but LN2 enthusiasts are looking like they will be having a lot of fun with Big Navi when it launches.

AMD will officially be unveiling its RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.