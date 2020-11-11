  ⋮  

NVIDIA’s Entry-Level GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Utilize Ampere GA107 GPU With 2304 Cores & 90W TGP

It looks like even NVIDIA's entry-level lineup in its Ampere stack, including the GeForce RTX 3050, will be featuring ray-tracing support as the latest rumor from Kopite7kimi (via Videocardz) seems to suggest.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Entry-Level Graphics Card To Feature GA107 GPU, 2304 Cores, Ray Tracing Support & 90W TGP?

According to the rumor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 will be utilizing the GA107 GPU core. This means that even the entry-level parts will indeed feature raytracing support, unlike the GTX 1650 and 1660 series cards which didn't come with the necessary tensor or raytracing cores to enable hardware-accelerated raytracing and DLSS features in games.

The GeForce RTX 3050 is suggested to feature the GA107-300 GPU which seems to be the most entry-level Ampere GPU at this point in desktop graphics cards. Only time will tell if we will see something even lower-end like the GA108 GPU but the RTX 3050 leaves little room for that. The card is expected to feature 2304 FP32 cores in a total of 18 SM units and is suggested to feature a 90W TGP.

This would mean that the GeForce RTX 3050 will require an external 6-pin connector to boot unlike its predecessor, the GeForce GTX 1650, which conformed to a 75W TGP and didn't require any plug to boot in several custom variants. The GeForce RTX 3050 should feature a 128-bit bus interface & up to 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. We are likely to see speeds of 14 Gbps on the card but that remains to be confirmed.

NVIDIA also has several GA106 GPUs planned for launch in the coming months that will include the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 which we detailed here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106?Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores23043584384048645888742487041049610496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBATBA152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBATBA152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBATBA1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBATBA16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBATBA32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBATBATBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit?256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBATBA14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBATBA448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBATBA180W?220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$299?$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?2021?November 2020?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberJanuary 2021?24th September

In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 should land somewhere around GeForce RTX 2060 performance. It will be ahead of the GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER which was a $229 US graphics card. Pricing wise, the RTX 3050 should be positioned around $150 US, and NVIDIA could throw in a game bundle to sweeten the deal. The card would be a great solution for 1080p gaming but AMD won't be coming slowly in this segment with its own RDNA 2 based solution such as the Radeon RX 6500.

