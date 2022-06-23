Nothing Phone (1) Is Not a Flagship, With Latest Benchmark Revealing a Snapdragon 778G Plus, and Decent Memory Count

The hype built around the Nothing Phone (1) is truly remarkable, and with all the eyeballs that it is receiving, it is expected that the smartphone will feature high-end specifications. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as a fresh benchmark leak reveals that it will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus, along with adequate amounts of RAM.

Nothing Phone (1) Will Need to Have Exceptional and Competitive Pricing to Sell Well, as Its Only Selling-Point Are Its Unique Aesthetics

Partial specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) were spotted on Geekbench 5, showing a non-flagship SoC tested as part of its innards. While there is nothing wrong with a smartphone fueled by a Snapdragon 778G Plus, it is important to note that the device should be priced correctly while paying attention to those specifications. According to a previous hands-on video, the Phone (1) is outstanding when it comes to build quality and aesthetics, but those are not the only elements necessary for a device to sell well, as aesthetics can only go so far in attracting a customer.

Nothing Phone 1 to Be Sold via Invites

The Snapdragon 778G Plus has a ‘G’ in its model name to represent that it is a part of Qualcomm’s gaming range of SoCs, though we believe it is a marketing tactic since the regular chipsets belonging to the same company are hardly slower than these versions. The SoC features a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, just like Qualcomm’s high-end silicon, and the Nothing Phone (1) will also feature 8GB of RAM. We have seen some mid-rangers ship with 12GB of RAM, but the smartphone’s Android skin may have been optimized to handle a lower memory count.

The device obtained 797 and 2803 points in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, so these numbers are not remarkable. The Phone (1) is also running Android 12 out of the box, with Nothing confirming that the smartphone will have a layer of Nothing OS on top of Android. We can expect this model to receive the Android 13 shortly after the update is officially available for it.

While this benchmark reveals decent but not ‘over the top’ specifications, it is unconfirmed if the Nothing Phone (1) will ship in higher memory and storage configurations, so consumers will have to wait for that update. As for those interested in getting it, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available through an invite system, just like the OnePlus One, and before you ask, no, it will not be sold in the United States.

What do you think of these specifications? Tell us down In the comments.